AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) Minister Botsa Satyanarayana visited the model plots which were being constructed for ministers and MLAs near Velagapudi in Amaravati on Monday, June 22.

The Minister inspected the existing Indian All Service Quarters, NGO, HODs towers and judges quarters.

Officials briefed the minister over the progress in the construction works on this occasion. Later, minister Satyanarayana will meet Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) officials and construction company representatives.

The minister's visit to Velagapudi has gained significance in the wake of comments made by Panchayat Raj minister P Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday, June 21 that shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam has differed.

The construction of these plots have been completed to the extent of more than 80 per cent during the YSR Congress Party ruling.

Along with the minister, CRDA officials also visited the construction plots and examined them. The CRDA officials have also met representatives of the construction companies and inquired about the works.

The construction works in the capital village of Raipudi, Karakatta road was also inspected by officials on Saturday, June 20. The minister had a discussion with the CRDA Commissioner over the construction works.

The Panchayat Raj minister has said that the state government will soon announce the decision on the evacuation of the capital. He added that it is not the right time to talk about capital during the COVID-19 crisis.