AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government to provide financial security for the poor and unemployed BC, SC, ST, EBC categories and minority communities, will be distributing mini trucks to selected 9,260 youth.The application process which commenced on Friday should be submitted at the Village, Ward Secretariats and will be accepted until the 27th of this month. Interviews will be conducted on December 4 and the list of beneficiaries will be announced on the 5th of December.

The unemployed beneficiaries who have driving licenses will be given mini trucks under subsidised rates as per the scheme. These vehicles will be used to deliver ration goods to households. The government to this effect has issued directions on September 11 through the Civil Supplies Department regarding the purchase of vehicles and also released funds for this purpose.

Loan Scheme Details: 60% Paid By Government

As per details, the cost of the vehicle is fixed at Rs. 5,81,190 by the Government and the beneficiary will receive a 60% subsidy from the Government.

Rs 3,48,714, will be paid by the government under the subsidy.

Meanwhile 30% i.e. Rs.1,74,357 will be provided under a bank loan. The beneficiaries have to pay only 10% of the cost which comes to Rs.58,119 under his/her share. The beneficiary is also given a benefit of repaying the loan within six years of taking the loan.

The beneficiary will obtain ownership of the vehicle within six years after repaying the loan. Officials have also stated that this was the first time such a huge subsidy was ever given under any such scheme.

Mini trucks used for delivering ration

The whole idea behind distributing mini trucks for the beneficiaries was so that they could distribute the subsidised ration to households in the state and earn an income of Rs 10,000, which will be given by the Corporations.

So far, cardholders have been fetching rice and ration directly from the PDS. From next January, the Government is going to supply subsidised ration directly to the households through the Village Volunteers.

The ration will be delivered from the Mandal-level godown points to the fair-price dealer shops using these mini trucks. From there the Village Volunteers will supply the ration to the door steps of the people and for this the Corporation will give Rs.10,000 per month to the mini-truck beneficiaries for delivering the ration.