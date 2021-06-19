Mind Your Tongue, YSRCP Warns Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Kodali Nani came down heavily on TDP leader Nara Lokesh by warning him to keep his speech under check. The minister rebuked Nara Lokesh’s allegations against the Chief Minister being vindictive towards the opposition and said that he was screaming like a madman confined to his house and zoom app. He warned Lokesh to keep his mouth under control while alleging or addressing the Chief Minister.

He stated that many YSRCP leaders were assassinated during the TDP regime and it was not reasonable to attribute such incidents in the villages to the government. It was Chandrababu who backstabbed his father-in-law NTR to gain power and the same Chandrababu had brought the law to prevent the CBI from entering the state just to safeguard himself, said the Minister and questioned Naidu whether any CBI inquiry has been ordered in 14 years of his ruling.