Milestone for SCR Zone: Trains Can Run at 130 Kmph in These Sections

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) Zone has added yet another feather in its cap. The SCR Zone has increased the maximum permissible speed of train services to 130 kmph in the majority sections of Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions.

According to the SCR statement, infrastructure development works, maintenance works and signalling aspects were carried out continuously after the due sanction accorded by RDSO/Lucknow in the year 2020.

With the enhancement of maximum permissible speed in these sections, the improvement of average speed of the both Passenger-carrying trains as well as Goods trains is expected, the statement added.

The maximum permissible speed has been achieved by the Zone with the systematic and planned approach in strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections at a fast pace, a SCR statement said.

The SCR Zone officials carried out extensive upgradation works in Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal Division sections. Only after the completion of works, the permission to increase the sectional speed of train services from 110 kmph to 130 Kmph on both Up and Down lines of these sections were given with effect from September 12.

The sections that are covered under this speed implementation concept are – Secunderabad – Kazipet – Balharshah, Kazipet – Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, Kondapalli – Vijayawada – Gudur of Vijayawada Division, Renigunta – Guntakal – Wadi of Guntakal Division.

These sections cover the entire High-Density Route, Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes of SCR, except for the section between Vijayawada – Duvvada of Golden Diagonal route, where the works are in fast progress for implementation of increased speed.

