Mild Tremors Felt In Punganur Mandal, Chittoor

CHITTOOR: Mild tremors were felt and several loud noises were heard on Friday morning in Punganur mandal, in Chittoor district. People in the mandal panicked assuming that it was an earthquake and were seen running out of their homes in fear. As per reports, the tremors were felt twice which lasted for more than six seconds. District administration officials are likely to visit these places and check over sounds coming from below the ground as said by people.

Cracks were seen in many homes in Edigapalli, Chilakavaripalli, Shikaru, and Goodavaripalli were seen.

Stay tuned for more updates...