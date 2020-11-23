Migrant Workers Returned But Babu-Lokesh Still Hiding: Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy shared some interesting views on Telugu Desam Party Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. He took to his Twitter hanlde and tweeted that after the lockdown had been lifted, all the migrant workers who went to their hometowns were returning to the state. But, the father and son duo (Babu and Lokesh) who are staying safe in a a secret place had not surfaced. Here is the tweet.

వేల కిలోమీటర్లు ఎగురుతూ వచ్చే వలస పక్షుల సందడి రాష్ట్రంలో మొదలైంది. లాక్ డౌన్ సమయంలో సొంత రాష్ట్రాలకు వెళ్లిన వలస కూలీలు కూడా పనుల్లో చేరేందుకు వెనక్కి తిరిగొస్తున్నారు. ప్రవాసంలో ఉన్న తండ్రీ కొడుకులు మాత్రం కరోనా భీతితో తలుపులు బిగించుకుని ఇంట్లో దాక్కున్నారు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 23, 2020

He also tweeted that some of the leaders were plotting conspiracies to stop the development of Uttarandra. He further added that a few people who don't want Vizag as the executive capital are trying to create trouble for the ruling party. the YSRCP MP said that conspiracies are being hatched against the newly constructed Bhogapuram International Airport. Here is Vijayasai Reddy's tweet.

ఉత్తరాంధ్ర అభివృద్ధిచెందడం,విశాఖలో పాలనారాజధాని పెట్టడం ఇష్టంలేని కొందరు విషం చిమ్ముతున్నారు. కొత్తగా నిర్మిస్తున్న భోగాపురం ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఎయిర్ పోర్టుపై కుట్రలు పన్నుతున్నారు.జనాన్ని రెచ్చగొట్టాలనుకుంటున్న వారి పప్పులుడకవు.కొన్ని వర్గాల కబ్జాలు, అక్రమాల నుంచి విశాఖ బయటపడుతోంది. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 22, 2020

In a recent tweet, Vijayasai Reddy had said that there has been a significant reduction in the number of diarrhoea and typhoid cases and that it was a a result of the supply of safe drinking water, proper sanitisation and awareness campaign. He said that this was true vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Here is the tweet.