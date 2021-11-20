Memes Flood Social Media After Chandrababu's Crying Drama in Public

AP Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu became a meme material after he broke down in public during a press conference. Social media is flooded with jokes and memes on Chandrababu Naidu. Netizens have expressed disbelief at the fact that a former chief minister with 40 years of experience could make a show of crying in public. The media too covered it extensively yesterday. And now, there are several memes doing the rounds on social media platforms.

