GUNTUR: Former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday said that she was not upset with not getting a berth in the Cabinet and it was clearly stated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the ministerial post for two and half years. She spoke to the media at her residence in Guntur on Monday after the Cabinet portfolios were announced. She also requested the YSRCP activists to maintain restraint and that because of her no one should get a bad name.

Sucharitha said though she was not upset by not getting a post she was saddened for a few reasons. She also clarified that she was resigning from the AP Assembly citing ill health and personal reasons. Sucharitha who is an MLA from Prathipadu (SC Reserved) Constituncry in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, handed over her resignation letter in the Speaker format.

Sucharitha also said she would pledge her loyalty to YS Jagan as long as she was in active politics. Whether she had a post or not Sucharitha made it clear that she would be available to the public in her capacity with or without a post.

