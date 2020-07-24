AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Industries, IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that Information Technology would play a crucial role in view of the troubling COVID-19 times. The minister held a review meeting on the IT department through a videoconference on Friday. On this occasion, he issued a series of directions to the authorities during the meeting.

Directing the authorities to get ready to announce new Industrial policy and Information Technology policy, he said that top priority should be given to cyber-security and for focus on large IT investments in the state.

He also said that Andhra Pradesh boasts of an industrial climate that is conducive for the establishment of low-cost units. The state also has all the resources to develop into an IT industry hub.

The minister directed the officials to speed up the final phases of framing the IT policy and also bring e-Pragati and real-time governance under the administration department and work with an aim to provide more services.

The minister has discussed digital employment exchange pertaining to the employment opportunities in High-End Skill University, International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT), Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) under IT Promotions, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS).

The minister directed the officials to set up an online platform that enables aspirants to learn about available employment opportunities based on the educational qualifications.

The minister had also discussed the issue of bringing Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) and Mee Seva which are currently under Procurement, Infra & Communications department, under the purview of village secretariats ( Panchayat Raj department). In this context, special chief secretary Sundhar informed the minister that it is being delayed due to technical glitches despite a GO was issued in this regard.

The minister directed the authorities to take the matter to the notice of the GAD and complete the process expeditiously.

The minister also discussed with Secretary Bhanu Prakash and advisors about bringing the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA), Andhra Pradesh Space Application Center (APSAAC) and Society for Andhra Pradesh Networks (SAPNET) under one umbrella for administrative convenience.

Minister Goutham Reddy asked the IT employees to be prepared in all aspects in line with the 'Work From Home' guidelines in the wake of coronavirus. He also directed the officials to ensure that IT employees do not encounter any glitches with respect to Internet connectivity and also inquired about IT budget utilization and sectoral financial issues.