AMARAVATI: Former MP and senior YSRCP leader Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy along with his son Mekapati Vikram Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp office here on Thursday. Mekapati Vikram is likely to be the political successor of the late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and make his foray into public service.

Speaking to the media Mekapati Rajmohan said that Vikram had come to meet the Chief Minister to take his blessings before touring the constituency which will commence shortly. He said that they had informed YS Jagan about the decision two weeks ago that Vikram would enter public service. Things will be clear once the Election Commission announced the Atmakur bypolls schedule, he said.

Mekapati Vikram while speaking to the media said that after his stint in business, he decided to take forward the legacy laid by his brother Mekapati Goutham. “I will continue to take forward my brother’s vision and visit Atmakur constituency and seek the blessings of the people there,” he said. Vikram said that YS Jagan was his role model and would first visit the Village Secretariats and take forward the programmes envisaged by the YSR Congress Party to every doorstep in the constituency. We will follow ‘Jagananna’s’ directions and move forward, he asserted.

Also Watch:Mekapati Goutham Redd's Father and Brother Vikram Meet AP CM YS Jagan

Also Read: ATA Delegation Meets CM