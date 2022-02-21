Mekapati Goutham Reddy's Last Photo Before His Demise

HYDERABAD/NELLORE: The news of Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy demise on Monday following a massive heart attack at Hyderabad has left the people of the State in a shock. The Minister, who had just returned from Dubai after successfully leading the AP delegation and bringing in investments to the State, had complained of chest pain and breathed his last in a private hospital.

The Minister after returning from Dubai had attended an engagement function held in Nellore in the night. He had participated in the function and had taken pictures along with friends and relatives. After attending the engagement he returned to his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. In the early hours of Monday morning he suffered a massive cardiac attack and passed away.

A picture taken during the engagement function, is believed to be the last photo taken before his demise. A two-day state mourning has been declared in the State of Andhra Pradesh and his last rites are likely to take place on Wednesday in his native village of Brahmanapally in Marripadu mandal at Nellore district.

