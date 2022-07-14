Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the impact of floods on Polavaram and other priority irrigation projects and directed the officials to work intensively in such situations.

During the review, the Chief Minister stressed seeking funds from Centre on an ad-hoc basis to take up key works of Polavaram on a priority basis. He said that the State government had spent Rs 2900 crore for Polavaram from on its own although it has to be borne by the Centre. In regard to this, he ordered the officials to take steps for getting additional funds of Rs 6,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis instead of component-wise reimbursement to speed up the key works of the project, as soon as the flood recedes. Also, he directed the authorities to pay special attention to head works and connectivity works of Polavaram right and left canals.

Further, the Chief Minister discussed the filling of Gap-1 and Gap-2 works that are previously formed ​​ECRF Dam in the Polavaram project, where the officials informed him that nine types of tests and reports are required for Gap-1 and Gap-2 works, where some of the tests have already been completed and the rest will be completed after the flood subsides. They stated that the lower cofferdam works were also disrupted due to early floods, and couldn’t continue the works unless the water level comes down to 2 lakh cusecs.

In regard to Nellore Barrage and Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage, the officials said the works of both barrages are almost completed and are ready for inauguration by the third week of August. He said the works of Owk tunnel-2 should be completed by Dasara.

Reviewing Veligonda Project Tunnel-2, he directed the officials to complete the project by the end of 2023. The officials informed the chief minister that excavation works of Tunnel 2 are being done at 350 metres per month. They stated that Vamsadhara Project Stage-2 Phase-2 works are almost done and will be ready for inauguration in October.

He directed authorities to expedite works of Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti, Mahendratanaya, Tarakaramathirtha sagar, Gajapathinagaram Branch Canal, projects in Rayalaseema Joladarashi, Rajolibanda, Kundu Lift, Vedavati, RDS projects, including Chintalapudi, YSR Palnadu, Madakasira Bypass Canal, Bairavanitippa, Varikesalapudi projects, a total 27 projects on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister also emphasised laying special focus on the West Kurnool region, which has been very backward for decades in terms of water facilities and amenities. He instructed the officials to roll out a plan to prevent the migrations and told them to provide one acre of land to the landless, besides setting up ITI, Polytechnic, Engineering Colleges, and other educational institutions.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Water Resources Principal Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, Finance Special CS SS Rawat, ENC Narayana Reddy, and other officials were present.

