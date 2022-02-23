Mekapati Goutham Reddy Cremated, CM YS Jagan, Family, Followers Bid Teary Farewell To The Minister

NELLORE: The mortal remains of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the IT and Industries Minister who died on Monday were consigned to flames today, at the MeRITS college grounds in Udayagiri in Nellore District. The leader’s funeral was performed with full state honours, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife YS Bharathi, his cabinet colleagues, friends, YSRCP MLAs, MPs, department officials. The grounds were jam-packed with the leader’s fans and followers from his constituency and Nellore district who thronged the venue to have the last glimpse of their leader.

It was an emotionally charged moment as his family members including his father Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, mother Mani Manjari, wife SriKeerthi, son Krishnarjuna, and daughter Ananya bid a teary adieu to the departed leader. His son performed the final rites and the Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to Mekapati with whom he had a close association for many years. Mekapati’s son lit the pyre amid the crowd hailing the Minister’s name ' Gowtham Reddy amar rahe', 'Gowthamanna amar rahe'. As his body was being consigned to flames, AP Police personnel gave the customary gun salute as per protocol.

The Minister’s mortal remains were first taken from his residence in Nellore at 6 Am in the morning and taken around various places including Jonnawada, Buchi, Sangam, Nellorepalem, Marripadu, his native Village of Brahamnapally, Krishna Puram Nandipadu, and finally brought to Udayagiri.

Mekapati’s Cabinet colleague Water resource Minister Anil Kumar Yadav conducted a bike rally in a final adieu to his friend.

The final rites were performed at 11:30 at the MeRITS college grounds which is run by the Mekapati family. Mekapti’s children Krishnarjuna and Ananya wore their father’s white kurta in remembrance of their father. His parents, wife SriKeerthi were inconsolable after the ceremony, which left everyone there teary-eyed, as they bid their final goodbyes to the leader.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday. Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after attending the Dubai Expo, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

