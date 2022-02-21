Mekapati Demise: AP Govt Declares 2-Day State Mourning, CM YS Jagan To Reach Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh State Government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for AP IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50), who died on Monday morning. An order to this effect was issued where the State government will also accord a state funeral for the Minister.

Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of chest pain after his return from Dubai on Sunday. The doctors however could not revive him and he passed away on Monday morning. His body was shifted to his residence at Jubille Hills.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reaching Hyderabad in a special plane from Gannavaram Airport and head to Mekapati’s residence in Jubilee Hills and pay tributes to the departed leader there.

Mekapati was supposed to meet the Chief Minister and submit a report about the Dubai Expo meet and had sought an appointment with him on Tuesday.

His body will be taken to Nellore and kept there on Tuesday for his followers to pay their respects. The funeral is likely to take place at his native place on Wednesday in Brahmanapally in Nellore district after his son who is currently studying in the US, returns.

