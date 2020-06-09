AMARAVATI: Tollywood celebrities delegation led by megastar Chiranjeevi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discussed issues pertaining to the film industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after the meet with the CM, Chiranjeevi expressed happiness over the government's decision to resume film shootings in the state which were halted due to lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Chiranjeevi stated that the delegation requested to waive off fixed power charges for cinema theatres as they were badly hit by the lockdown.

"We will seek incentives from the government and hope to have Nandi Awards for 2019-20 which is pending. We are delighted to say that the CM has said that he would help in the development of the Telugu film industry in the state. Late YS Rajashekhar Reddy allotted land for a studio in Visakhapatnam and we will work towards the development of the film industry," Chiranjeevi said.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the Centre's guidelines, minister of transport Perni Nani said that the government has permitted to resume film shootings after July 15.

Speaking to the media, he said that the matter of waiving of fixed power charges for the theatres will be considered. "We are thinking of making tickets online which would benefit the state and cinema industry," Nani said.

He also further stated that cinema theatres in the state would open after the Centre's approval and also said that the CM YS Jagan has directed to make plans for the 2019-20 Nandi Awards.

The Chief Minister has instructed to release discounts for low budget cinemas and house sites that will be provided to those who wanted to live in Visakhapatnam, the minister clarified.

Besides Minister Perni Nani, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, producer Dil Raju, and other Tollywood personalities have participated in the meeting.