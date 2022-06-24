Mega Job Mela at CBIT, Check Date and Time

The Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSRCP is organizing a mega job mela at CBIT Engineering college near Pallavolu in Prodduttur tomorrow, June 25.

As many as 250 companies are participating in the job fair organized by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy at CBIT premises. There would be Job opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from tenth class to degree would. Candidates are required to register their names on the YSRCP Job Mela website and one can apply for any number of posts.

How to Apply: Candidates can apply online only [https://ysrcpjobmela.com/kadapa-job-mela-register-your-name/]

Venue: CBIT Engineering College, Proddatur-Mydukur Road, Pallavolu, Proddatur

Date: 25th June, 2022

For Any Details: ysrcpjobmela@gmail.com

