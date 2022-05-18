Mega Disha App Registration Drive In Nellore

A workshop on the Disha app was conducted by Nellore Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijaya Rao on Wednesday. He created awareness among the students and staff of all the police stations in the district through webcasting. He said that they have started the special drive with an aim to register more than one lakh registrations in a single day. He further stated that by afternoon, they have completed 62 lakh registrations. He also asserted that there was a good response from the women. SP also added that the government of Andhra Pradesh is focused on the safety and security of women. He appealed to the women to use Disha App for their safety.

Disha App mega registration drive took place in Machilipatnam on May 13. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that one lakh women have downloaded the Disha Apps on their mobiles. He congratulated the cops for achieving the new record. He stated that the Disha app's SOS reacts fact and any woman who is in trouble can get immediate help.

Also Read: ​All You Need To Know About Greenko's Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project