Mega Covid Vaccination Drive In Krishna District

Gandhinagar (Vijayawada Central): On Monday, a mega Covid vaccination drive will be held across the Krishna district. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, teachers, nurses, and sanitation personnel, and those who have not received the first dose of the vaccine, will be vaccinated along with other health care employees.

Those who have completed the time gap after receiving the first dosage will receive the second dose. Those who are eligible should contact their local volunteers, medical personnel, and Asha workers.

Teachers' Vaccinations:

In a statement, DEO Tahera Sultana announced that on Monday, a "mega vaccination" mela will be held in the district's secretariats to ensure that all teachers get vaccinated.

She notified the principals that they needed to make the necessary preparations since the government had given them orders to be ready to open schools on August 16. All employees working for the district's education department, including teachers and non-teaching personnel, must be vaccinated. By the 27th of this month, they wish to complete 100% vaccination.

Vijayawada: 22,000 dosages

Commissioner Venkatesh said on Sunday that a massive vaccination drive will take place on Monday at all of the city's permanent vaccination centres. There are 22,000 Covshield dosages available. All vaccination recipients are required to wear a mask and maintain a certain physical distance.