Mega Army Recruitment at BR Stadium in Guntur

Mega Army Recruitment in Andhra Pradesh: Army recruitment has begun at the BR Stadium in Guntur. 34,000 applicants from Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Wissar, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur will participate in the event, which will run from today to July 30.

These qualifying events attract between 2,500 and 3,000 applicants each day. Army authorities distributed admission cards to candidates online ahead of time.

Many people have already arrived in Guntur. The procedure began on Wednesday at midnight with the verification of certificates.

The cops are supervising the event.

There are around 250 armed police officers on the scene, as well as drone cameras.

Covid rules are being strictly followed.

It is recommended that candidates bring a mask and hand sanitiser.