AMARAVATI: Tollywood senior actor Chiranjeevi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at the Camp Office in Tadepalli, to discuss the issues related to the film industry. Despite the delay at the Hyderabad airport, Chiranjeevi met the Chief Minister on time at 1:00 pm and held discussions with him for almost an hour and a half. Chiranjeevi explained the various problems faced by the film industry and brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the film workers were in dire straits due to the Corona pandemic.

After the meeting and lunch were over, Chiranjeevi addressed the eagerly waiting media at the Gannavaram airport and expressed happiness that the talks were fruitful and that the Chief Minister had taken note of all the issues. He also expressed happiness that he had lunch with the CM and to be served by his wife Smt Bharathi was indeed a very happy moment for him and thanked the couple.

Speaking further Chiranjeevi said that there was a lot of speculations and uncertainty among the people in the Telugu film industry for quite some time. I was invited by the Chief Minister for talks to reduce the distance between the film industry and the government. The Chief Minister has responded very positively and said that he will take our suggestions and opinions and put them forth to the committee. He has imposed faith and trust in us and this responsibility to ensure that the issues are sorted out and I am happy to have explained the facts to him, Chiranjeevi said.

He has heard the problems faced by all the stockholders of the film industry including the theater owners, distributors, and exhibitors. The Chief Minister has assured that the committee would take into consideration all these issues while arriving at an amicable solution for all of us, the actor said.

" The Chief Minister has told me that there was a need to hear both versions and there was no need for insecurity or doubt. This is a very good sign." Chiranjeevi said. The actor clarified that he was here not as a ‘cinema pedda’ but as a ‘ bidda’. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also heard the plight of the workers during the pandemic who are totally dependent on the film industry.

In conclusion, Chiranjeevi said that there could be a possibility of big and small producers meeting him and discussing the issues probably in the future. Probably in a week or ten days, we will come forward with a new draft prepared by the committee and industry people and shortly get a GO which will be acceptable by all, the actor said while concluding the media interaction.

The government of AP has constituted a committee to resolve the issues related to ticket pricing and other issue faced by the Telugu industry in the State. The Principal Secretary Home is the Chairman of the above committee which 10 members from the government side and film representatives from various fields

