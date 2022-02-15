TADEPALLI: Movie Artists Association (MAA) President and actor Manchu Vishnu on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office in Tadepalli. Speaking to the media after the meeting Manchu Vishnu said that he had lunch with the Chief Minister and spoke about various issues related to the film industry and that he would work for the development of the film industry in AP and Telangana. Vishnu said that he would share those details on a different platform and that he had lunch with the CM and his meeting with him was purely personal.

Speaking about the Tollywood celebrities meeting the Chief Minister recently and his father actor Mohan Babu not being present, the MAA president said that an invitation was sent to him, but due to a miscommunication he could not receive it and there was no issue to be made out of it. Speaking further he said that the decision related to the movie tickets and other issues will be made after a discussion with the Film Chamber members.

The actor set aside all doubts about the film industry and said that despite differences on some issues, the film industry members were all like one family. We will resolve conflicts internally, he said, and that the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were like two eyes for the film industry and equal in all aspects and so were the Telugu people.

“We are happy to note that the AP government is planning to give land to build film studios in AP. Visakhapatnam is an ideal destination for the film industry. We will build a film studio in Tirupati and establish the best film institute in Asia," he revealed further.

Manchu Vishnu also clarified that the meeting between his family and AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani was completely blown out of proportion by a section of the media. He requested the media not to post such false propaganda and reports.

Manchu Vishnu Press Meet After Meeting AP CM YS Jagan

Also Read: Manchu Vishnu Tweets About Mohan Babu's Meeting With AP Minister Perni Nani