Meet Telugu Groom's Russian Bride

A man from Vizag tied the knot with a woman from Russia in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Wednesday. Naresh, the son of Sarpanch Bandaru Eshwaramma and Muthyalanaidu of K Kotapadu Mandal, Kintada village of Vizag married Irina, daughter of Andrew and Nethaliya of Russia. Naresh, working as a software engineer in Russia fell in love with Irina who has been working in the same company. The parents of Irina and Naresh accepted the wedding and the marriage was blessed by many as the couple took their vows.

In another incident, Madhu Sankeerth, a resident of Guntur married Gijem of Turkey. Gijem and Madhu met on a work project and became friends. Later, they fell in love with each other. However, in the beginning, the parents of both Gijem and Madhu didn't agree but later they accepted for their wedding. Here are the pics.