Meet The Mrs India Andhra Pradesh Winners for 2021

The Grand Finale of Mrs India Andhra Pradesh 2021, was held on 16th January 2021. The title of Mrs India Andhra Pradesh 2021 in the Mrs Category was won by Mrs Padmavathi of Visakhapatnam, while Mrs Rajani Pydi of Srikakulam was crowned as Winner in the Classic Category.

About Mrs Andhra Pradesh Telangana Beauty Pageant

Mrs India Andhra Pradesh is a large platform for married women of the Telugus States. Mrs Mamta Trivedi, a former Mrs India herself is conducting these beauty pageants since 2018 through this platform. Mamta Trivedi, is also a Mrs Asia International World Winner and Winner of TAA Best Beauty Pageant Organizer award. Mrs India Andhra Pradesh she says is a unique platform for women empowerment and other women can be inspired by role models who participate in the contest.

Rajani Pydi who originally hails from Srikakulam became the only woman to win three titles. She won the title of Mrs. Dynamic, the title of Cultural Ambassador of Andhra Pradesh, and the winner for Mrs Classic Category.

Born in Kanimetta, Ponduru mandal, Rajani Pydi studied MA and MEd. After completing her primary education at Kintali ZP High School, she did her Intermediate at Srikakulam Government Women's College. She holds a degree from Andhra University and an MA in English from Ambedkar University. Her husband Pydi Gopal Rao is the Vice Chairman of the Palakonda Agricultural Market Committee. She is currently working as a part-time lecturer in Visakhapatnam and pursuing her doctorate in English from Andhra University. Rajani also runs an NGO to empower women by enhancing their financial, social, educational, and personality development skills. Rajani also loves dance and has given stage performances for more than a decade.

In the finale, Rajani presented the festival of Sankranthi as her theme.

Padmavathi won the title of Mrs Andhra Pradesh under Mrs Category( under 40). She hails from Garividi in Vizianagaram district and currently lives in Vizag. With over 100 women participating in the competition and 38 qualifying for the finals, Rajani was selected as the winner in the final results announced on Monday.

The entire event was organized in a virtual mode and the participants came from diverse backgrounds including doctors, lecturers among other professions. The panel of judges were from Singapore, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Playback singer, Ila Arun, fielding coach of Indian Cricket Team, T.K Dileep and Satya Pinjala, Executive Director of Sri Shakti Educational Society were the guests of honour.

Mrs India Andhra Pradesh 2021 Winners Category Wise

Mrs India Andhra Pradesh – Classic Category (40 to 60 years of age)

• Winner - Rajani Pydi

• First Runner Up - Sneha Chowdary

• Second Runner Up - Madhuri Reddy

• Third Runner Up - Madhuri Koka

Mrs India Andhra Pradesh – Mrs Category (up to 40 years of age)

• Winner - Padmavathi

• First Runner Up - Dr Bajana Rajani

• Second Runner Up - Dr Lavanya

