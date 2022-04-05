Meet The DEOs of New AP Districts
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of School Education on Sunday night issued orders appointing District Education Officers (DEOs) for the newly formed districts. A Government Order was released to this effect about the number of cadre in the districts.
The current District Education Officers were also given new posts apart from the transfers including the posts of Assistant Directors, Deputy EOs, CTE Principals, and Deputy Directors.
Manyam district- NDV Ramana
Anakapalli district-B Lingeswar Reddy
Alluri Sitarama Raju district-P Ramesh
Kakinada district-D Subhadra
Konaseema district-NV Ravisagar
Eluru district-RS Gangabhavani
Palnadu district-D Vijaya Ramaraju
Bapatla district –PVJ Rama Rao
Nandyal district-B Satyanarayana Murthy
Sri Satya Sai district-J Nageswara Rao
Sri Balaji district-V Sekhar
Annamaya district- Y Raghava Reddy
NT Rama Rao district- CV Renuka
