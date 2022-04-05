Meet The DEOs of New AP Districts

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of School Education on Sunday night issued orders appointing District Education Officers (DEOs) for the newly formed districts. A Government Order was released to this effect about the number of cadre‌ in the districts.

The current District Education Officers were also given new posts apart from the transfers including the posts of Assistant Directors, Deputy EOs, CTE Principals, and Deputy Directors.

Manyam district- NDV Ramana

Anakapalli district-B Lingeswar Reddy

Alluri Sitarama Raju district-P Ramesh

Kakinada district-D Subhadra

Konaseema district-NV Ravisagar

Eluru district-RS Gangabhavani

Palnadu district-D Vijaya Ramaraju

Bapatla district –PVJ Rama Rao

Nandyal district-B Satyanarayana Murthy

Sri Satya Sai district-J Nageswara Rao

Sri Balaji district-V Sekhar

Annamaya district- Y Raghava Reddy

NT Rama Rao district- CV Renuka

