Measures Taken To Ensure Supply Of Medicine and Oxygen In AP: Alla Nani

VIJAYAWADA: The Committee formed with Group of State Ministers to discuss the current COVID-19 situation, medical facilities available to patients and monitor the functioning of the COVID-19 Command Control Centre conducted a meeting at the APIIC in Mangalgiri today, to review and assess the COVID-19 measures being taken to curb cases in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after the three-hour-long meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said that they had discussed at length the preventive measures to be taken for containing the virus spread in the state.

He said that measures were being taken to ensure that there is no shortage of emergency medicines or oxygen supply in government hospitals.

The minister said the 104 Call Centre system would be further strengthened to handle the load of cases. He requested that the people to not panic.

The Health Minister said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the situation and guiding health officials from time to time and the Ministers were working in tandem as per his advice. Minister Alla Nani warned that strict action would be taken anyone charged more than the prescribed prices prescribed by the Government.

Authorities were instructed to move forward and work in coordination for the health of the public. As per the Chief Ministers instructions, the Ministers were ordered to be ready to face any kind of emergency.

He appealed to the people of the State to follow COVID protocols of wearing masks, sanitisation and maintain social distance. He urged the people to come out only when necessary.

Ministers Mekapati Sucharitha, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Adimulapu Suresh who was called as a special invitee, Kurasala Kannababu, senior officials of the health department and DGP Gautam Sawang, attended the meeting. The Committee also reviewed the issues related to curbing the further spread of coronavirus, the vaccination drive schedule and monitoring.

