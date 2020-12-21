May Your Vision, Hardwork Continue To Lead AP Towards Progress: Mahesh to CM YS Jagan

Dec 21, 2020, 13:22 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned 48 today, (21st December). On this special occasion, not only fans of CM YS Jagan but also the celebs from the political and film industry are wishing the young and dynamic leader. 

Tollywood hero, Mahesh Babu wished YS Jagan a very happy birthday and expressed hope that his vision and hardwork continue to make Andhra Pradesh a number one state. Here is the tweet made by Mahesh, "Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your vision and hardwork continue to lead AP towards progress! Good health and much happiness always!"

Ravi Teja wrote, "Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your year ahead be filled with good health, happiness and peace." 

Chiranjeevi tweeted as, "Happy Birthday to the dynamic young leader @ysjagan garu.Your resolve & your perseverance to realize goals are truly admirable.Have a wonderful year ahead! Many many happy returns of the day & May you serve the people for many many years! Stay Blessed!" Here is the tweet.

Chandrababu Naidu also wished YS Jagan. Here is the tweet. 

Here are some other tweets.

 

