May Your Vision, Hardwork Continue To Lead AP Towards Progress: Mahesh to CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned 48 today, (21st December). On this special occasion, not only fans of CM YS Jagan but also the celebs from the political and film industry are wishing the young and dynamic leader.

Tollywood hero, Mahesh Babu wished YS Jagan a very happy birthday and expressed hope that his vision and hardwork continue to make Andhra Pradesh a number one state. Here is the tweet made by Mahesh, "Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your vision and hardwork continue to lead AP towards progress! Good health and much happiness always!"

Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your vision and hardwork continue to lead AP towards progress! Good health and much happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 21, 2020

Ravi Teja wrote, "Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your year ahead be filled with good health, happiness and peace."

Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your year ahead be filled with good health, happiness and peace. 😊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 21, 2020

Chiranjeevi tweeted as, "Happy Birthday to the dynamic young leader @ysjagan garu.Your resolve & your perseverance to realize goals are truly admirable.Have a wonderful year ahead! Many many happy returns of the day & May you serve the people for many many years! Stay Blessed!" Here is the tweet.

Happy Birthday to the dynamic young leader @ysjagan garu.Your resolve & your perseverance to realize goals are truly admirable.Have a wonderful year ahead! Many many happy returns of the day & May you serve the people for many many years! Stay Blessed! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 21, 2020

Chandrababu Naidu also wished YS Jagan. Here is the tweet.

Birthday greetings to @ysjagan Garu. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life. — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) December 21, 2020

Here are some other tweets.

Happy birthday @ysjagan sir. You have the most explosive combination of 1) experience in politics for 15years, 2) power as a CM with record mandate & 3) age to dream,aim and thrive for the society! Wish you put them together for our people who kept faith in you 😇😇 #HBDYSJagan — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan ji. Praying for his good health and long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 21, 2020

Wishing the Shri @ysjagan Garu very happy and a prosperous birthday. May god bless with you with good health and happiness. #HBDYSJagan 💐 pic.twitter.com/zQDI9I455M — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) December 21, 2020