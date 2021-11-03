May Deepavali Fill Lives of Telugus With Light of Happiness: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: On the eve of Deepavali, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to the people of the State and the Telugu people across the world.

He hoped that the people’s lives are filled with the lights of the festival. Celebrated as a festival where it marks the triumph of good over evil, of light that dispels darkness, and a symbol of the victory of divine power over evil forces, he wished that the festival brings joy to every household. He wished all the good fortune, wealth, and prosperity to all the Telugu people and that light of happiness may be filled in every home.

