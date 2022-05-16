Massive Response to AP Govt's Door to Door Campaign

Amaravati, May 15: Asserting that YSRC Government has fulfilled 95 percent of the promises made in the manifesto, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said that people are extremely happy with the good governance and giving a happy feedback during door to door campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said that people are satisfied with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare schemes and good governance, and are welcoming the YSRCP leaders with joy during door to door campaign. He bashed opposition and a section of media for falsely propagating over the campaign and opined that Chandrababu Naidu has a record of not telling a single truth in his life.

Unlike Chandrababu who got rid of the 45 page manifesto after forming the government, the current government is going with a ballot of 50 questions clearly explaining the schemes implemented along with a letter written by the Chief Minister addressing the public and the election manifesto, he said adding that it is the only government in the country that implemented 95 percent of the poll promises. He stated that all the party leaders, MLAs and Ministers are going to every house and taking feedback.

Minister Rambabu said that people are ready to reject Chandrababu again as they are fed up with his lies and betrayals. Since Naidu also knew about this, he is trying to team up with other parties to fight against YSRCP. He expressed confidence that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will rule as Chief Minister in coming terms, as he has already won people's hearts.