Massive Fire Engulfs Prakasam After Lorry Carrying Cylinders Explodes

A driver miraculously managed to walk away with just minor injuries in explosions after a truck loaded with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders caught fire. The incident took place in Daddawada, Komarolu Mandal of Prakasam district. The sounds of explosions were heard several kilometers from the spot. The reason for the truck catching fire is likely to be a short circuit. The truck was carrying around 300 gas cylinders when it caught fire and it was heading towards Ulvapadu of Prakasam district from Kurnool.

Police reached the spot and filed a case. The investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the incident.

