Massive Fire Engulfs Apple Supplier Foxlink Facility in Tirupati

Tirupati: A raging fire erupted in a private company near Renigunta airport in Tirupati district on Monday. A huge cloud of thick smoke has engulfed the company and surrounding area.

It is unclear if there are any workers trapped inside the Foxlink company which supplies cables to iPhones as the Apple supplier has evacuated 400 of its employees.

Firefighters are trying to douse the fire which has caused an estimated damage of Rs 1 billion at the facility, an official with Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district told reporters here.

More details are awaited.

