Mass Marriage Programme Will Be Conducted In 26 Districts In AP On Aug 7

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is going to conduct a free mass marriage programme, Sri Kalyanamasthu, at all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh on August 7. Sri Kalyanamasthu was stopped after the sad demise of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy speaking to the media said that mass marriage programme will be conducted in 26 districts in AP on August 7. He further stated that honourable Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to relaunch the programme that was stopped after the death of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

YV Subba Reddy asserted that "TTD Pandits had scheduled the first event of the Chandramana Shubakrut Nama samvatsara on Sunday morning between 08.07-08.17 am on Anuradha Nakshatra and Simha lagna."

The couples can get their registration done for the marriage either in the concerned district collector's office or Revenue Division Officer (RDO) or Tehsildar.

YV Subba Reddy said that if the Chief Ministers of other states come forward to conduct mass marriages then the TTD is ready to conduct the event, Sri Kalyanamasthu.

