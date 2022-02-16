Mask Rule in Andhra Pradesh to Continue

AMARAVATI: Though the night curfew has ended in the State, the Andhra Pradesh government has made it mandatory for citizens to continue wearing masks in public places till the end of the month. The State government on Tuesday issued a GO No. 94 directing all individuals to wear a mask at all times, with their mouth and nose covered, while in public places. The order will be in force until February 28.

Violators will be issued with a penalty of Rs 100 if they are caught without masks.

With regard to establishments and firms, they must ensure compliance on their premises.

In case of any violation, a penalty ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 may be levied.

In case of gross violation of Covid-19 protocol in any market/commercial establishment, the place shall be closed for one or two days depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Market associations are to actively generate awareness regarding Covid-19-appropriate behaviour on their premises.

The State Health bulletin reported 615 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, taking the total to 23,13,827. While 2,787 infected persons had recovered, four more succumbed taking the total number of recoveries increased to 22,86,575 and deaths to 14,702, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases dropped to 12,550. While West Godavari district registered 134 cases, East Godavari -103 and Krishna -102 fresh cases.

