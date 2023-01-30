Martyrs Day: AP CM YS Jagan Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary on Monday. Martyrs Day is observed on January 30 in memory of Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice who was assassinated on that day in 1948.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wrote,” On this Martyrs’ Day, I pay homage to the father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi ji. For the people of Andhra Pradesh, I vow to follow in his footsteps to realise his vision for our country. For me and my state, he will forever be our beloved Gandhi Thatha," he wrote.

For me and my state, he will forever be our beloved Gandhi Thatha.

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary on Monday with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering floral tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' at his memorial Raj Ghat.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023

