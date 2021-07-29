NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao’s suggestions on the Marine Fishing Act -2021 was appreciated by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Thursday.

The YSRCP MP had attended a meeting of MPs from Coastal states of India regarding the new Bill on Marine Fishing Actand submitted his views and suggestions on the proposed bill, on behalf of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Highlights from his Suggestions

The MP said that he hailed from the fishermen community and also served as Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh till last year before becoming a Rajya Sabha member.

After going through the newly proposed Marine Fisheries Act he stated that there were a few apprehensions with regard to the bill and sought clarification from the Ministry.

The definition of the Traditional Fishermen shall be defined comprehensively in the Act itself, as it may vary from place to place and state to state, to eradicate ambiguity in the future.

He stated that AP had a right to demand allocation of funds on priority since:

AP is in the first place of the total production of fish in the country - which is 29.5%.

A.P. is contributing to seafood exports value of 38% in the country.

Producing nearly 70% of the culture shrimp in the country.

Providing livelihood to over 26.50 lakh population.

The State government lead by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing various schemes to the fishermen community like YSR Matsyakara Bharosa where relief during the Marine Fishing Ban Period to a tune of Rs.10,000/- per family is given. Subsidy on HSD Oil to 19,796 Marine boats at Rs.9.00 per litre. Ex-gratia of Rs.10.00 lakhs to the fishermen who dies while fishing. Added to this the government is taking up new 8 fishing harbours with a cost of nearly Rs.3100 crores along with upgradation of 2 existing fishing harbours.

Also, proposals were submitted to the Government of India under PMMSY for the construction of 4 new fishing harbours with an estimated cost of Rs.1589.19 Crores.

A Power Tariff Concession to the Aquaculture Farmers is being provided while reducing the unit rate from Rs.3.86 ps to Rs.1.50 ps.

Supplying certified and quality aquaculture inputs like feed etc., through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Establishing a new Fisheries University through an enactment in 2020 and land was also identified by the government on the Coastline.

Took up Integrated Aquaculture Labs and established integrated call centres for farmers.

Facilitating Aqua Hubs for domestic Fish Marketing.

Establishing Processing and Pre-Processing Plants

Established Andhra Pradesh Aquaculture Development Authority by an Act in 2020 as desired by the Government of India.

Enacted the new Feed (Quality Control) Act and Aquaculture Seed (Quality Control) Act to benefit the farming community.

Considering the contribution being made by the state to the Marine sector and also various fishermen benefiting schemes by the AP government, the Rajya Sabha YSRCP MP requested the Union Minister to allocate funds on first priority to the state of Andhra Pradesh and the same may please be included in the Act, regarding proportionate allocation of funds basing on the contribution being made positively, he mentioned in his views to Parshottam Rupala.

