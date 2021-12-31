With Marathon Wins In Local Body, Municipal Elections in 2021, YSRCP is Unstoppable in AP

The year 2021 proved to be a resounding success for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State of Andhra Pradesh. After the stupendous win in the General Elections in 2019, the YSRCP continued its winning streak in 2021 with a series of victories in the Panchayat, Parishad, and Municipal elections and has emerged as an unstoppable force.

In the first year of his tenure as Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled 95 percent of the promises made in the General Elections. As a result of the welfare development schemes implemented by CM YS Jagan, the popularity of YSRCP continues to grow with the good governance being provided.

YSRCP, which won 151 Assembly seats (86.28 percent) and 22 Lok Sabha seats (88 percent) with 50 percent of the vote in the general elections.

One can rightly say that the YSRCP trounced the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu. Despite making attempts to stall the local body elections for a year through various legal means and methods, the TDP could not deter the conduct of the elections and subsequently lost with the people’s mandate in favour of TDP.

Also Read: Municipal Elections: YSRCP On A Unanimous Winning Spree In 27 Wards and Divisions

100% Win in Municipal Corporations

In March and November this year, the State Election Commission(SEC) conducted elections for 13 corporations (city governing bodies), 86 city panchayats, and municipalities in two phases. YSRCP registered a 100perefent win in all 13 corporations.

YSRCP won 84 of the 87 city panchayats and municipalities (98 percent).

The ruling party had also won a landslide victory in the Kuppam municipality in the Kuppam constituency, which Chandrababu Naidu represented for more than three and a half decades.

Gram Panchayats

Elections were held in a total of 13,092 gram panchayats where YSRCP supporters won in 10,536 panchayats, which was around 80.4 per cent of the gram panchayats in favour of the YSRCP. In the same Kuppam constituency, YSRCP supporters won in 74 panchayats out of 89 panchayats thus ending the TDP stronghold over Kuppam.

Zilla Parishads

Elections were held for 652 Zilla Parishad Territorial Council seats (ZPTCs) and 9,717 Mandal Parishad Territorial Council seats (MPTCs) in the State. Even here the party has swept a total of 13 ZP chairman posts. For the elections held for 9,717 MPTC seats, YSRCP won 8,380 seats (86.24 percent).

YSRCP also holds 96 percent of the zonal council president posts. In the Kuppam constituency, the YSRCP won four ZPTC seats and 63 MPTC seats out of a total of and 68 MPTC seats.

Absolute dominance in the Legislative Council

In the last leg of 2021, the YSRCP proved its strength in the Legislative council also. There are a total of 58 seats in the Legislative Council where the TDP was in the lead initially. Elections were held to fill the vacancies recently with the tenure of several TDP members coming to an end in the MLA quota and Local Body quota council seats.

It was a clean sweep for the ruling party in this too and now the strength of the YSRCP in the Legislative Council increased from 18 to 32 and gained absolute dominance.

Record in the history of the country!

Political observers say this is the first time in the history of the country that a single party has come to power right from the gram panchayat to the state-level elections. More than 80 percent of the Gram Panchayats in the state as well as 13 Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishads, Municipalities, Corporations, are all now under the helm of the YSRCP. All this was possible only due to the good governance and welfare development programs undertaken by the YS Jagan-led Government in the State…

Also Read: Defeating TDP Was Kuppam People's Fitting Reply to Nara Lokesh's Offensive Speech