Maoist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Police In Andhra Odisha Border

A cadre of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed in the exchange of fire between maoists and police at Malkangiri district near Andhra-Odisha Border area on Saturday.

According to the reports, the firing took place for nearly 45 minutes at Totagura forest region on the border cut-off area. Malkangiri police of Odisha said that maoist ACM Kishore died in the firing and a rifle was recovered from the spot. The cops have increased the combing operations in the border of the two states.

On July 26th, exchange of fire took place in Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area and one maoist was reportedly killed at Annavaram police station limits in Chintapalli mandal.