Mansas Trust Case: Will Go To Supreme Court, Says Vellampalli Srinivas

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the State government would approach the Supreme Court challenging the AP High Court verdict on the Mansas Trust case.

The Minister had met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli and discussed the High Court verdict with him and the way forward.

Speaking to the media that after his meeting with the Chief Minister, he expressed confidence that justice would be done to AP in the Apex Court. He stated that there was zero development within the Trust when Chandrababu was in power. He said that everything would happen according to law. Calling Nara Lokesh a “ Twitter Boy’’ who tries to interfere in every matter, without knowing the facts of the issue, he scoffed. A judgment by the High Court does not mean that they have won the case, he stated. We are in the process of taking action with regards to the irregularities committed in the Manas Trust, which will be done legally and in the purview of the laws of the State, he said.

The Minister also clarified that in the case of the legal heirs of the Brahmangari Matham and said that the Government will proceed according to the law. The Will should reach the Dharmika Parishad within 90 days, he explained. A committee would be formed with pontiffs of various religious organisations and a decision would be taken after they meet and submit their report. He also expressed regret that Sivaswami had announced his decision in advance which was inappropriate and in charge was appointed there to manage the Matham till the matter is resolved, he concluded.

Also Read: TDP Govt Allowed Encroachers To Grab Lands in Vizag: Gudivada Amarnath