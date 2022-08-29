TADEPALLI: In a shocker to Chandrababu Naidu, a key leader and Telugu Desam Party in-charge of Mangalagiri constituency, Ganji Chiranjeevi joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP ) in the presence of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Ganji Chiranjeevi and his family members joined the YSRCP and were presented the Party stole by YS Jagan on the occasion. Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Redd and MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also present on the occasion.

Coming down strongly on the Opposition party, Chiranjeevi said that the TDP party had no respect for the BCs despite the false claim of being a pro-BC party. He said that the Backward communities were subject to constant abuse and were insulted in the party ranks. He said that there was no respect for either the BC, SC, ST, and minorities in TDP, where the power was wielded by only a specific community, he hinted against Naidu and other senior leaders.

