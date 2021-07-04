Mangalagiri MLA Submits Video Evidence to CID in Amaravati Land Scam

Amaravati: Mangalgiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy has submitted video evidence regarding the Amaravati capital region land scam to CID officials and demanded a comprehensive inquiry to bring the facts behind the alienation of assigned lands.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Sunday, the MLA said Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie have threatened Dalits and forcibly acquired lands in the Amaravati region and released video evidence in this regard. He said TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, former Municipal Administration Minister Narayana, and former minister Pathipati Pulla Rao were indulged in real estate business by taking away lands of Dalits forcibly at nominal prices with the help of some officials.

The MLA said the details of assigned lands were tipped off to real estate businessmen in prior and TDP leaders along with them have forcibly taken away the lands from Dalits to benefit Naidu's benamis and close associates. He said the previous government had announced the capital region after these lands were acquired by TDP bigshots and real estate businessmen and said some senior IAS officials were also involved in the scam. He said the mastermind of this massive land scam is former IAS officer Sambasiva Rao and the key IAS officials involved in the scam were Kona Shasidar, Kantilal Dhande, Cherukuri Sridhar, and some other revenue officials.

The MLA said it can be clearly seen in the video released, how Bhumi Putra real estate Brahmananda Reddy has cheated Dalit farmers by telling them that they won't get any package if government acquires the lands and added that there are many people like him. He reminded that the lands of Dalits can't be bought and demanded CID officials to conduct an in-depth investigation on this scam and arrest the responsible. The MLA urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give back the assigned lands to Dalits in the Amaravati region.