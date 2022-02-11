Manchu Vishnu Tweets About Mohan Babu's Meeting With AP Minister Perni Nani

HYDERABAD: Minister of Transport, I&PR, and Cinematography, Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) met senior actor Manchu Mohan Babu at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Minister had a detailed discussion over several aspects related to the Telugu film industry with Mohan Babu. Perni Nani also shared updates about the meeting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had with the 9-member delegation headed by actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday.

Movie Artists Association (MAA) President, Mohan Babu’s elder son Manchu Vishnu shared the news about Minister Perni Nani’s visit on his Twitter handle.

He wrote,” It was an absolute pleasure hosting you at our home today Sri. Nani garu. Much thanks for protecting the interests of TFI,”.

