NELLORE: A differently-abled woman employee working in a hotel of AP Tourism department, was beaten up by a deputy manager for advising him to wear a mask, in Dargamitta of Nellore city. Though the incident happened on Saturday, this act of brutality against a woman by her manager came to light on Tuesday, after a video goes viral.

Following which the police arrested the manager C Bhaskar who was caught on camera while assaulting the woman employee Usharani. In the disturbing video, it is clearly seen that the man was rushing towards the woman and dragged her from the chair and beating her over the face, head and back repeatedly.



Woman's Colleagues Swarnalatha, Hymavathi, Narasimha Rao rescued the woman from the manager, and one man was seen trying to stop the manager from assaulting her. Following the incident, the woman had lodged a police complaint at Dargamitta Police Station, over her manager. The woman along with her colleagues handed over the CCTV footage to the police.

The woman told police that the manager had some personal differences with her, as she along with her husband Veeragandham chastised the manager for spreading rumours against her.

Taking the complaint from the woman police registered case against him under multiple sections of the law and arrested the manager. Police started investigating over the case.

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma condemned the attack on a female employee. She went to Nellore on Tuesday and consoled the woman.

Speaking to the media over the issue, she asserted that any of the atrocities against women will not be tolerated at any case, the state government had immediately responded over this heinous act and suspended the officer.

Vasireddy Padma said that stern action will be taken against those who attack women or commit any sexual offences against women.