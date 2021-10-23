Malladi Vishnu Slams Chandrababu's Deliberate Attempt To Tarnish AP Brand Image

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu lashed out at TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for spreading fake news related to marijuana and drugs and said that it was a deliberate effort to tarnish the image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Participating in the ongoing Janagraha Deeksha in Vijayawada on the second day, at the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in YSR Park at the Vijayawada Police Control Room, Vishnu demanded that Chandrababu tender an unconditional apology to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

MLA Malladi Vishnu also expressed his anguish over the attitude of Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders. He said that Andhra Pradesh is in second place when it comes to good governance. He further stated that neighboring states are also heaping praises for the welfare schemes that are being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and are looking up to the as role model to emulate the same in their states.

Malladi Vishnu lambasted Chandrababu Naidu and called the leaders beside Naidu as Rowdies. He further stated that Chandrababu Naidu has hired paid artists to raise slogans against the ruling government.

APSFL Chairman Goutham Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu was unable to come to terms with the truth of defeat he has faced at the hands of YS Jagan and is resorting to cheap tricks to save his party which has lost its ground in AP.

Meanwhile, Lawyers across the state have extended their support to Janagraha Deeksha which is being conducted by the YSRCP leaders to protest against TDP leaders' inappropriate comments against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sai Ram, Pilla Ravi, Vishnu, and many other leaders participated in the Deeksha.