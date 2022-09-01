Malladi Vishnu Appointed as Vice-Chairman of AP Planning Board
Sep 01, 2022, 16:00 IST
Vijayawada Central MLA and YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh state planning board. An order from the government has been issued in this regard.
Malladi Vishnu will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister and will be in term of office for two years.
