Make Pulivendula A Model Town: AP CM YS Jagan To Officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials not delay construction works after the foundation stone is laid. During a review meeting on development works in Pulivendula, Maidakur, Kamalapuram , Rayachoti constituencies, along with development works in Kadapa, the Chief Minister called upon the officials of the Pulivendula Area Development Authority(PADA) for all round development of Pulivendula to make it a model town in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister said that works should be started at the earliest once the foundation stone is laid for the projects to get completed in the fixed timelines without any delay. Under e-AP, for developing 76 highways tenders are being called to take up the projects at Rs 184 Crore. He directed the authorities to develop Muddanur-Kodikonda checkpost highway as a national highway, as it is one of the busiest highways in the state. He said that judicial preview should be completed for various works sanctioned under irrigation and award the tenders at earliest.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up a school on par with international standards along with a city centre, drinking water supply, sewerage works and slaughterhouses to develop Pulivendula as a model town. He told the officials to focus on maintaining quality in all works being taken up for the project, to ensure that the structures last long.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying foundation stone to IRMA-AP (Institute of Rural Management Anand-AP) on December 24, which is being set up in the APCARL (Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock) Pulivendula. Similarly, he directed the authorities to construct an underground drainage in Vempalli at a cost of Rs 92 Crore and told to complete works in a phased manner with proper planning and without causing any inconvenience to the public. Also, within expenditure of Rs 217crore, four highways in Kadapa city are to be developed.

For the development of temples, he instructed the officials to start works at Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple with Rs 21crore.Along with revamping the existing 24 temples, 26 more temples are proposed to be constructed at SC, ST, BC colonies. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expand the runway in Kadapa airport in order to enable night landing services. Meanwhile, the officials informed that for the first time ever 10.14 TMC of water was stored in Chitravathi balancing reservoir. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and other officials were among those present at the meeting.