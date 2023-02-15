Make No Mistake, YSRCP Govt’s Decentralisation Policy Stays: Sajjala to TDP

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday said the YSRCP government is clear on the three capitals issue. He blamed the yellow media for distorting the statement of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on this issue.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli CM Camp Office, Sajjala clarified that the government remained committed to its policy on three state capitals. He said the YSRCP minister only reiterated the government’s view on the decentralization, but the TDP-friendly media attempted to create a confusion among people by twisting his plain statement.

Slamming the TDP for doing politics over decentralization, Sajjala said the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu made a grave mistake by calling Amaravati as the only capital of the state. He further said that the KV Sivaramakrishnan Committee has recommended that ‘decentralisation’ policy need to be adopted for Andhra Pradesh development and better administration.

