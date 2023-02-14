Major Penalty Recommended Against AB Venkateswara Rao

Amaravati: The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy has received a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs advising imposition of the penalty on AB Venkateswara Rao, a 1989 batch officer of the AP Cadre. This development comes after the State government filed a charge sheet against the IPS officer on December 18, 2020.

The communication from the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said, ‘ reduction in the time scale of pay by two stages till May 31, 2024 is imposed on the member of service Mr AB Venkateswara Rao with further directions that he will not earn increments of pay during such period and, on expiry of said period, the reduction will have the effect of postponing future increments of his pay’.

The communication from the Government of India further stated that ‘light of Rule 7 of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969, further action in the matter may be taken by the State government.’

