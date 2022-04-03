Amaravati: Ahead of the inauguration of 13 new districts on April 4, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Collectors and Joint Collectors (JCs) to all 26 districts which include the 13 new districts. The 13 new districts will be inaugurated tomorrow between 9.05 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. With the formation of new districts, the state will have 26 districts and 70 revenue divisions.

The State cabinet had cleared the final proposal for the creation of 13 new districts and 22 new revenue divisions earlier this week. The names of the newly carved out districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle, Konaseema, Rajamhmundry, Narsapuram, Bapatla, Narsaraopet, Tirupati Sri Balaji, Annamayya, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai and NTR Vijayawada.

While the 22 new revenue divisions are Palasa, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli, Bheemili, Kothapet, Kuppam, Bhimavaram, Vuyyuru, Tiruvur, Nandigama, Bapatla, Chirala, Sathenapalli, Atmakur, Dhone, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Rayachoti, Palamaneru, Nagari and Srikalahasti.

Following are the details of Collectors and Joint Collectors appointments and their locations: