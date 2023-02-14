Major Blow to Eenadu as Andhra Pradesh HC Rejects Plea Over Newspaper Allowance

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday rejected the petition moved by Ramoji Rao-led Eenadu publication seeking an ex parte ad interim direction to suspend the impugned G.O.Rt.No.12 regarding the subscription of Sakshi newspaper by the village and ward volunteers.

The petitioner’s counsels Vikas Singh and Devadutt Kamat prayed for interim directions to the state government to quash the G.O.Rt.No.12, however, the high court dismissed their petition and refused to intervene in the matter.

The issue pertains to the allowance given to the village and ward volunteers to buy the newspaper. The Eenadu Group of publications had approached the court on this issue and alleged that the Sakshi newspaper was attempting to increase its subscribers through the newspaper allowance.

Appearing for the State, Advocate General S Sriram argued in the court saying the State government has neither issued any such G.O. nor orally persuaded the village and ward volunteers to buy a particular newspaper. He told the court the village and ward volunteers receive an honorarium of Rs 5,000 and an allowance of Rs 200 is also given to them so they buy a newspaper of their choice. The Advocate General added that the government does not influence the decision of volunteers in choosing a daily newspaper subscription.

Also Read: Major Penalty Recommended for AB Venkateswara Rao

