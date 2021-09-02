Mahaneta Rajanna: YSR's Welfare Schemes Changed Fate Of Many People

Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a famous leader who will be remembered forever as not just the leader of undivided Andhra Pradesh but also a great administrator. During his regime, many welfare schemes have been introduced and he stood as an example for many. His name is synonyms with many things. He strongly believed in a welfare-oriented ruling. He is the people's leader. He sketched perfect strategies to provide welfare schemes to the public to meet their basic requirements of food, shelter, health, and emergency services. He always believed in the mantra of the state will witness progress only with improved literacy and by educating the youth even from economically backward classes with free education through the fees reimbursement scheme. He was called Rajanna, Jana Netha and his death shattered many.

Here is a look at the Welfare Schemes of Dr. YSR:

Two-Rupee Rice Scheme:

YSR had launched a Rs-2-a-kg rice scheme through which rice was provided to families below the poverty line (BPL) and disabled persons. The legendary leader had introduced this scheme so that no one is left starving due to poverty in the state.

108 And 104 Services:

YSR started emergency ambulance scheme 108 ambulances. Mahaneta launched this scheme to aid people reach hospitals during emergency situations besides shifting of pregnant women, all free of cost. He also started 104 services, known as Mobile Medical Units. The main aim of this service was to provide medical services to the people who don't have access to hospitals and medical facilities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also following the footsteps of his father. On July 1, 2020, YS Jagan launched 1,088 (108 and 104) ambulances to help people during emergency situations.

Free Electricity For Farmers:

YSR during his padayatra has seen many farmers suffering due to lack of free electricity. He listened to the problems of the farmers and promised to provide free electricity. He had accorded his first signature on the file regarding free electricity to farmers. The government provided seven hours of free and uninterrupted power during day time to all the farming activities.

Jalayagnam:

Jala Yagnam is the most ambitious water project taken up by YSR as the CM of the state. It was one of the poll promises made by YSR to the people during his padayatra.

Fees Reimbursement:

After Fee Reimbursement has started, many students' life has been changed. YSR was strongly committed to the empowerment of people by educating them. He brought great changes in the education sector and provided 100 percent fees reimbursement to students belonging to Economically Backward Class communities, BC, SC, ST, minorities.

Taking his father's concept, YS Jagan also launched AP Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme 2020, under which the government will provide 100 percent fee reimbursement to students from the poorer sections. YS Jagan also launched Jagananna Vasati Deevena Scheme under which free meals are being provided to students in the state.

Pavala Vaddi Scheme:

Pavala Vaddi Scheme helped women from economically backward classes and the main aim of it was to provide a free credit loan to all of the self-help groups of the Andhra Pradesh state (DWCRA).

Rajiv Arogya Sri:

One of the greatest schemes launched by the legendary leader, YSR. YS Rajasekhara Reddy had come up with this scheme to help the poor and to provide quality healthcare even for the poorest of the poor. Treatment will be provided for the major health ailments. Rajiv Arogya Sri was a health insurance scheme that was designed to provide medical assistance to people below the poverty line.