Mahanadu Not a Platform for Mudslinging at YS Jagan Govt, Vizianagaram ZP Chairman

Parvathipuram Manyam: Launching a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam party, YSR Congress said Mahanadu conclave should serve a platform for brainstorming ideas and party’s interests, however, the platform is used to sling mud at the chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's family. Vizianagaram District ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP government is known for corruption-free governance and transparent welfare schemes in the state.

Shredding the agenda of TDP’s annual event to pieces, Majji Srinivasa Rao said Mahanadu didn’t talk about the public welfare schemes nor it discussed how the YS Jagan government is carrying out a comprehensive development across all communities and castes.

The Vizianagaram District ZP Chairman recalled derogatory words used for the BC community and said nobody has forgotten how the TDP chief had attempted to humiliate the backward community.

Srinivasa Rao expressed hope that riding on the wave of developmental and welfare activities, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government will once again form the government in the state. The Vizianagaram District ZP reiterated the priority given by the YS Jagan administration to the BCs welfare and progress.